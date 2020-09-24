'Knives Out 2 Is Not Really A Sequel', Reveals Director About The Daniel Craig-starrer

Knives Out is a murder mystery film released in 2019. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, it had an ensemble cast with the lead character being essayed by Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc. The movie gained great responses from the audiences and was a success at the box office. A sequel was confirmed by the makers earlier this year. Now, its director has revealed that it will have a different name and a fresh star cast.

Knives Out 2 is not really a sequel and will have a totally new cast

In a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, Knives Out 2 writer and director Rian Johnson talked about the progress in the project. He said that he is actually writing another sequel now. The filmmaker stated that it has been a hard process because he sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. He asserted that he is starting the second instalment with a blank page.

Rian Johnson mentioned that it is not really a "Knives Out 2". He said that he needs to come up with a new title for it so everyone, including him, will stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel. The filmmaker added that it is because the upcoming project is just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast.

Daniel Craig played detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out. The world-famous detective solves Harlan’s case with his brilliance in the first movie. The second instalment could follow him on another whodunnit case. It is said that the project could be turned into a franchise, showing Blanc solving mysterious cases. This might mean that Craig, who is well-known for playing James Bond, could essay another intelligent character. It could be the ideal time as the actor will appear in his last outing as agent 007 in No Time to Die.

Knives Out cast has Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. It earned critical acclaims, prominently for its screenplay, direction, humour, plot, entertainment value, and acting. Made on a budget of around $40 million, the movie reportedly grossed $300 million globally.

At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, Knives Out received three nominations in the Musical or Comedy category: Best Motion Picture, Best Actor for Craig, and Best Actress for de Armas. It also received Best Original Screenplay nominations at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards and 92nd Academy Awards. It was also selected by the American Film Institute, the National Board of Review, and Time magazine as one of the top ten films of 2019.

