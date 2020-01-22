Daniel Craig Reveals He Would Love To Work In A 'Knives Out' Sequel

Rian Johnson directorial crime-mystery film Knives Out evidently received rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike. On a reported budget of $40 Million, Knives out managed to earn over $250 Million at the global box office.The film also earned various accolades during the awards season, with multiple nominations in major ceremonies, including Golden Globe and Oscars. Daniel Craig's portrayal of Benoit Blanc, a private detective was also heavily celebrated by fans and critics. Now, Daniel Craig has revealed that he would love to feature in a sequel for Knives Out.

Daniel Craig's views on Knives Out sequel

Daniel Craig is recently promoting his upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die which is all set to release in Apri 2020. During an interview with a leading entertainment portal in the USA, Daniel Craig was asked if he would like to feature in a Knives Out sequel if it is helmed by Rian Johnson himself. To this, the James Bond actor replied saying that he would be over the moon to feature in a Knives Out sequel. He expressed that if Rian Johnson is writing something, he will of course feature in it. Daniel Craig revealed furthermore that he had a ton of fun while making the movie and that a film rarely works out the way Knives Out did. Daniel Craig concluded saying that he is happy about all the recognition Knives Out has received globally.

Previously, writer-director Rian Johnson was also asked about a possible Knives Out sequel to which he replied saying that he would first like to write a strong script before jumping the gun on talking about it. The director expressed that he does not wish to repeat the same script as the previous one in a different backdrop, but rather take the character of Benoit Blanc portrayed by Daniel Craig and give him a spin-off mystery to solve. The director concluded saying that there are many possibilities for a Knives Out sequel which in a way is really exciting to him.

Photo courtesy - Knives Out Instagram

