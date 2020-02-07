'Knives Out' Sequel Confirmed; Daniel Craig To Return As Detective Benoit Blanc?

Directed by Rian Johnson, Knives Out is a murder mystery film that has received audience appreciation and has performed well at the Box Office. The movie has an ensemble cast of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. After the success of the 2019 installment, a sequel of the film has been confirmed.

Knives Out sequel confirmed

Lionsgate studio has distributed the film across the globe. According to reports by a leading daily, during the studio's quarterly earning meeting, Jon Feltheimer, Lionsgate CEO, said that a follow-up to the acclaimed movie has been given a go. It means that there would be another whodunnit film featuring detective Benoit Blanc.

Daniel Crag portrayed the character of gentleman detective, Benoit Blanc in Knives Out. Now the actor will possibly return to play the character again in the sequel. Filmmaker Rian Johnson, earlier in an interview indicated that he would be willing to do an entire series of Benoit Blanc mysteries and already has an idea for a follow-up. This might mean that Craig, who will play James Bond for the last time in No Time to Die, might return as another detective in the Knives Out franchise.

Released in 2019, Knives Out received critical acclaims, prominently for its screenplay, direction, humour, plot, entertainment value, and acting. Made on a budget of around $40 million, the movie has grossed $294 million worldwide, as per reports. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.0 and a 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, Knives Out received three nominations in the Musical or Comedy category: Best Motion Picture, Best Actor for Craig, and Best Actress for de Armas. It also received Best Original Screenplay nominations at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards and 92nd Academy Awards. It was also selected by the American Film Institute, the National Board of Review, and Time magazine as one of the top ten films of 2019.

