Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Talks About A Possible Sequel To The Superhit

Knives Out released on November 29, 2019, and has been a massive critical success as well as performing decently at the box office. The satirical murder mystery featured a stellar ensemble cast that included Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and many more. The movie was a modern take on Murder Mystery genre that tried to satirically recreate the old cliches of the bygone genre in new and interesting ways. After the success of Knives Out, director of the film, Rian Johnson, had an interview with a news agency where he revealed that he was open to the idea of making a sequel.

Speaking about the potential sequel to the film, Rian Johnson told the news agency that he did not even think of it as a sequel but as a completely new murder mystery, in the same vein as an Agatha Christie novel. He said that the idea of having a completely new cast, a whole new setting, and a new mystery was a fun one to think about. He also added that it made the genre very malleable.

Rian said that it would be a fun challenge to create a new mystery after Knives Out that could draw people in a totally different and unexpected way. However, he also stated that he did not want to get ahead of himself and would think about a sequel after seeing how Knives Out performed. Knives out also featured during the illustrious 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2019.

In the film, Daniel Craig played the role of Benoit Blanc, the stereotypical private detective called upon to investigate the murder. Meanwhile, Chris Evans played the role of Hugh Ransom Drysdale, the murder victims grandson and a spoilt playboy. The acting of the leads, as well as Rian Johnson's direction, received wide acclaim from critics and fans alike. The movie has already made around $83.5 million at the worldwide Box-Office.

