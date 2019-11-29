Rian Johnson's Knives Out Got The Audience Awed, Shocked With Its Mystery

The Chris Evans and Daniel Craig starrer, Knives Out has released in theatres and the fans seem to love the motion picture because of the mysterious plot of the film. The audience headed into the film expecting nothing and came out experiencing a great piece of work by Rian Johnson. The fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts over the film which revolves around a detective and trooper travel who travel to an estate in order to interview some relatives of a patriarch. Read more to know about the fans reacting to Knives Out.

Fan reactions

The critics, as well as the fans, are sharing their positive reviews about Knives Out. The fans are recommending that one should not read anything about the film and directly watch it without knowing anything about it. They say it might help by not having a pre-made perspective on the plot of the film and enjoy the amazing mystery film with the whole family. Here are some Tweets by the fans who witnessed the great performance by the film's cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

GO SEE @KnivesOut. And DO NOT read anything about it. Let yourself be taken by its surprises. Unless...you pay VERY close attention in the 1st hour. @rianjohnson “plays fair” and gives you the clues you need. (I missed ‘em, natch). — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 28, 2019

If you're not seeing #KnivesOut this weekend, which is TOTALLY a Thanksgiving movie, then maybe you should think about why there aren't enough movies about that holiday. Which totally leads to earlier Christmas movie release dates/binges. TL;DR Save Thanksgiving, see #KnivesOut. https://t.co/zqV0tnKEKC — Michael Reyes (@MrControversy83) November 27, 2019

Took the family to @KnivesOut last night and every single one of us loved it whether we were 13, 80-something or somewhere in between. @rianjohnson you are a joy. — nina jacobson (@ninajacobson) November 27, 2019

Knives Out should be watched with the biggest crowd, so all of you could gasp & laugh at the same time. The way Rian made it blows my mind. I aspire to be like him in the future. Bravo @rianjohnson for a great movie! 👏🙌 @KnivesOut #KnivesOut — alyana (@alyanaxbarcelon) November 27, 2019

I saw @KnivesOut this past Saturday and it was awesome. Now that it’s out wide I highly recommend you see it as well. Its a truly funny, creative, and interesting movie. The acting is superb, and of course the writing is amazing. It somehow feels old and modern simultaneously. — Ross Grieco (@rossgrieco) November 27, 2019



