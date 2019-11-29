The Debate
Rian Johnson's Knives Out Got The Audience Awed, Shocked With Its Mystery

Hollywood News

The fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts over the film which was released on November 29. Read more to know about the fans reacting to Knives Out.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
knives out

The Chris Evans and Daniel Craig starrer, Knives Out has released in theatres and the fans seem to love the motion picture because of the mysterious plot of the film. The audience headed into the film expecting nothing and came out experiencing a great piece of work by Rian Johnson. The fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts over the film which revolves around a detective and trooper travel who travel to an estate in order to interview some relatives of a patriarch. Read more to know about the fans reacting to Knives Out

Fan reactions 

The critics, as well as the fans, are sharing their positive reviews about Knives Out. The fans are recommending that one should not read anything about the film and directly watch it without knowing anything about it. They say it might help by not having a pre-made perspective on the plot of the film and enjoy the amazing mystery film with the whole family. Here are some Tweets by the fans who witnessed the great performance by the film's cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

