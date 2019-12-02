Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart's '7 Minutes Of Brotherhood'; Watch Video

Dwayne Johnson along with Kevin Hart is busy promoting his upcoming movie Jumanji: The Next Level. The duo is often seen bonding on the sets of the movie or at different promotional events. The duo's strong bond is evident with their several posts on social media. Recently, Dwayne Johnson shared a heart-warming post on Instagram that depicted how adorable his bond is with Kevin Hart. The video has a glimpse of a conversation between the duo on the sets of promotional events.

Dwayne Johnson's '7-minute brotherhood' video

In the video, there are glimpses of the two having a conversation on an event and also on the sets of the movie. The Rock, during the conversation, is seen expressing his love for Kevin saying that he has a thing for little men but there is only one little man to him and that is Kevin. He even titles him as his wife. There are shots in the video where they are seen making fun of each other and cracking jokes about Kevin speaking Spanish. There is also a shot of Kevin speaking Spanish during a promotional event of Jumanji: The Next Level. Dwayne Johnson mocks Kevin by saying that he loves animals to which Kevin hits back saying that he has respect for them. In one of the shots, Kevin is seen getting scared and running away from a butterfly on the sets of the event. Kevin also mentioned that Dwayne loves animals and he gives the context of the movie where there is a scene of him playing with snakes.

During the same conversation, Dwayne is seen having fun when Kevin mentions about his Netflix series. Kevin, in the conversation, is asked a question about his perspective towards life after the recent events in his life. To which he replies that he understands he should never take things for granted. He also appreciates his relationship with Dwayne saying it is the best relationship he can ever have and that he is better because of this bond. Dwayne adds that he never expected this great bond with him and he feels better to have Kevin in his life. The video ends with the movie title, Jumanji: The Next Level.

In the caption of the post, Dwayne Johnson wrote heartfelt words for Kevin Hart. He explained it calling it '7 minutes of brotherhood also known as his other marriage'. Furthermore, he mentioned about their bond being the best one. He also talked about life being fragile and everything being taken away in an instant. He added that the most important things in life are the people who are always right in front of them. He expressed his love for Kevin saying 'love you man'.

