Kourtney Kardashian Adds 'Barker' To Her Name On Instagram After Italy Wedding With Travis

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker once again said 'I do' to each other in a third wedding ceremony that took place in Portofino, Italy on May 22. The lavish wedding was attended by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and 'momager' Kris Jenner, and other famous personalities including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and more. After the Italian wedding, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her romantic and rosy honeymoon with her husband.

The fashion entrepreneur also has changed her last name in the bio of her Instagram profile. The 43-year-old has added 'Barker' to her name on the social media platform. However, it isn't officially confirmed if Kourtney has legally added Barker to her name yet. Take a look at it below:

Kourtney Kardashian changes her last name

Kourtney and Travis' wedding details

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker first tied the knot on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The secret ceremony took place in the middle of the night at about 1.30 am. The duo reached the One Love Wedding Chapel along with personal security and a photographer as they did not permit anyone to enter the venue. Two days after the secret wedding, Kourtney took to Instagram to share glimpses of the special moments from the close-knit ceremony. While doing so, she confirmed that the duo does not own a marriage license and termed it as their 'practise wedding'.

This was then followed by their LA courthouse nuptials on May 15. Both Kourtney and Travis took to social media to share a slew of photos captioning it as "Till death do us apart". The couple then hosted a grand wedding in Italy for close friends and family members. Multiple reports suggest that the duo will also host a wedding reception in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress

As reported by Vogue, the bride's team worked closely with Dolce & Gabbana to create her dream wedding veil that's inspired by Barker's infamous Virgin Mary tattoo. Just below the depiction of the Virgin Mary, the words "family loyalty respect" were stitched in white thread mirroring Travis Barker's tattoo. Speaking of her wedding veil, Kourtney told Vogue, "Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way."