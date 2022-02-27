Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Planning For Intimate Wedding In May? Read Details

Lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been going strong in their relationship, and are seemingly ready to take the next big step and tie the knot. The duo is charting out dates for their nuptials, which will be an intimate affair having only close friends and family members in attendance.

According to PEOPLE, a source mentioned that Barker and Kourtney plan on having a "very small wedding" without much media frenzy. The source also mentioned that Kourtney is 'getting sketches of dresses' for her big day at the moment. For the uninitiated, the duo's romance was revealed back in January 2021, post which Travis proposed to his ladylove in October 2021.

The source quipped, "There are two weekends she's looking at in May. They don't want it to be a press frenzy". It continued, "She wants it very private with closest friends and family." The duo has been grabbing headlines ever since Barker popped the question to Kourtney in a dreamy setup at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California. At that time, an insider quipped that while Barker seemed nervous, "Kardashian didn't hesitate for a second before she said yes."

The proposal setup looked all things dreamy with a gigantic flowerbed and candles decorated on the seashore as the duo indulged in their special moment. Sharing pictures from that day on Instagram, Kourtney wrote, "forever". Take a look.

According to an earlier US Weekly report, a source quipped that the duo is 'so ready' to be husband and wife. "It’s (the wedding) going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring. They’re so ready to be husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love."

The Kardashian beauty will go down the aisle for the first time during her impending wedding. She shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, namely - Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. On the other hand, Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy (from 2001 to 2002) and Shanna Moakler (from 2004 to 2008).

