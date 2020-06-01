Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Parted Ways Because Of Kourtney Kardashian?

According to media reports, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have parted ways after being in a relationship for three years. However, reportedly the reason behind Sofia Richie and Scott Disick calling it quits was largely the latter's ex-ladylove, Kourtney Kardashian. According to media reports, a source close to the now separated couple revealed to a publication that they decided to call it quits as Sofia Richie thought that Scott Disick is still in love with Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia Richie felt that Scott Disick had always been in love with Kourtney Kardashian

The source further revealed that Sofia Richie knew that Scott Disick will always be in love with Kourtney Kardashian before things even got serious between them. Reportedly, Sofia Richie also thought that Scott Disick prioritized his family more than her which became more and more evident with each passing time. According to media reports, Scott Disick also went on a vacation with Kourtney Kardashian and her family in Utah after his split with Sofia Richie.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's split has been positively received by Sofia's family

However, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's split have resulted in a sigh of relief for Sofia's family. Reportedly. Sofia Richie's father, Lionel Richie along with her sister, Nicole Richie were always 'weary' about her relationship with Scott. Earlier a source close to Sofia Richie's family also revealed in an interview with a publication that her sister, Nicole never approved of her relationship with Scott. The source also added that Sofia has been spending more time with her sister ever since she split with Scott. The source further said that Sofia's sister Nicole has always been her 'rock' and always wanted the 'best and healthiest outcome for her sister.'

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a throwback picture from one of her vacay trips. On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared her swimsuit picture from her lovely trip to the desert. As seen in the Instagram post, the reality show star can be seen donning a two-piece maroon bikini.

Kourtney can also be seen posing in the desert during what looks like a beautiful day out. Kourtney Kardashian also mentioned the location where the beautiful picture was clicked. It read "Lake Powell", that is situated in northern Arizona that stretches up into southern Utah. The Poosh Brand owner also captioned the throwback picture as, "Escape to the desert" with perfectly chosen emojis including a camel emoji. Check out the post here.

