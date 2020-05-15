Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Threaten To File A Lawsuit Against 'false' Paternity Claims

If the reports are to be believed, reality show star Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have threatened to sue a woman, who had earlier claimed Thompson to be her child’s father. As per a report published by a leading news publication, the couple has now reportedly sent a cease and desist letter, in which the anonymous woman has been asked to stop defaming them by using lies and other fabrications. This comes after it was reported that Tristan took a paternity test back in January 2020.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's controversy

According to a leading news publication, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s lawyer, Marty Singer, confirmed Tristan had previously taken a paternity test in January ’20 to check if he was this child’s father. The singer stated that the result of the paternity test was negative. However, the plaintiff insisted on taking another test, to which Tristan agreed.

The lawyer went on to say that wasn’t the end of it. The lawyer labelled Kimberly’s accusations as defamatory and said the couple will take legal action and hit Kimberly with 'multimillion-dollar claims' if she doesn’t take down the ‘outrageous damaging posts’ about his clients. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up after a cheating scandal but continue co-parenting True, their daughter.

Reacting to the rumours, Khloe Kardashian recently posted a tweet and mentioned that people have been saying ‘despicable’ and ‘hurtful’ things about her and her family. Here is what she wrote: “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.” Take a look at the tweet:

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Khloe is currently working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020.

