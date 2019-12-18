Kim Kardashian Says She Is 'disgusted' By Kourtney's Outfit; Pokes Fun At Her

In the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode that premiered on Sunday, the three Kardashian sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian took a tour to Japan for a Yeezy campaign shoot. The campaign was designed by Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West. The three sisters had a few days to shoot 20 looks, which would be modelled by Kim Kardashian.

In the episode, we see Kim Kardashian complaining that her sisters look so crazy and that it is embarrassing to see Kourtney Kardashian with Japanese inspired outfits and Khloe Kardashian wearing silver sequins, huge chandelier earrings and turquoise eyeshadow. Kim Kardashian further added that both her sisters are making her outfit look bad and ruining everything. Kim Kardashian also asked Khloe and Kourtney to walk separately. Kim Kardashian continued saying that she cannot even eat dinner because she is disgusted by her sister’s crazy outfit. Kim Kardashian said that they look like ‘clowns’.

Kourtney Kardashian did not like what sister Kim told her. She said that Kim is just being very rude. Kourtney Kardashian further added that Kim’s outfit ‘sucks’. She snapped at her sister saying that she’s wearing a puffy vest, pink hair and turquoise shoes. Kourtney Kardashian removed her rage and said that she did not come here to wear leggings that are see-through and shows her lower back. After watching the episode, fans of the show went crazy and took to twitter to express how they feel about it.

Here’s how fans reacted:

Kourtney told Kim her style looks like she just won the Tour de France and is biking around town on #KUWTK and I just think that’s a great synopsis of the entire Yeezy brand 😂😂 — Zuri (@zuriously) October 8, 2018

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian To Leave KUWTK? Star Confesses To Reaching Her 'breaking Point'

Kourtney said Kim looks like she just won the Tour de France in her Yeezy outfits lmaooo #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/149YGsEUjU — Dillon Breckenridge-Styles (@thedillonbreck) October 8, 2018

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian Impersonates Kim Kardashian For Their TV Show's Finale

Loved @kourtneykardash outfits tonight! #Yeezy is so fucking ugly!I hope the warehouse burns down! Come on @KimKardashian used to dress well #sosad #KUWTK Kim looks older than kourtney by FAR! — Draven Nickell (@DravenMcdaniel) October 8, 2018

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian: The 'KUWTK' Star's "candy War" Nowhere Near Ending

A couple of weeks ago I was team Kim now I’m team Kourtney. Those yeezy clothes are hideous! #KUWTK — Debbie ~ Mrs. DP3 (@PinkTexasChick) October 8, 2018

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian: Beach Outfits That Her Fans Totally Loved

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.