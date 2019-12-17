Kourtney Kardashain To Leave KUWTK? Star Confesses To Reaching Her 'breaking Point'

During the season 17 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian confessed that she has reached her breaking point when it comes filming the show. During the episode, all the sisters except Kylie and momager Kris Jenner took a trip to Wyoming to sort out the ongoing issues and spend some quality time with each other. Read on to know more details about this story.

Does Kourtney want to take a break from the show?

The season 17 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians witnessed some major drama among the Kardashian sisters. For the past few episodes, Kourtney Kardashian has been largely missing from the show. Her reduced screen time has been a major topic of concern for Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West. After mentioning their concern to Kourtney, the eldest among the three confessed that she wants to maintain certain “boundaries” when it comes to filming the show from now on.

On the season finale episode, momager Kris Jenner took the matter in her own hands and got the three sisters together and admitted that she felt “frustrated and anxious” about her daughters fighting among themselves regarding certain issues. Kris then suggested a trip to Wyoming to sort these issues out. She said she wants to press a reset button and really get everybody back to the family she knows and loves.

Kendall Jenner flew down from London to join the Kardashian sisters and mother Kris Jenner for the trip but was miffed about the fact that Kylie changed her plans last minute and did not join them. The sisters and their mom took a trip to the cattle ranch and engaged in some fun activities. But this effort backfired as Kourtney ended up having an argument with Khloe and Kim.

Kourtney said that she felt that she is has suffered bullying for the last two years from Kim and Khloe if she does not do something that the others approve of. Kourtney once again during the episode emphasised on being respectful of each other’s boundaries. Kourtney Kardashian then fired back at Kim when she talking about the importance of filming the show. Kourtney said that her three kids are her priority and not the show. She further added that she is not happy and has reached her breaking point. She concluded by stating that she needs a break and does not want to film the show anymore.

