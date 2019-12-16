The Debate
Kourtney Kardashian Impersonates Kim Kardashian For Their TV Show's Finale

Hollywood News

Kourtney Kardashian was seen enacting Kim on the finale of their Television show. Read more to know about the Kardashians impersonating their family members.

kourtney kardashian

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian was seen impersonating her sister, Kim Kardashian for Sunday night's Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale. Kourtney shared some snaps and in them, she was seen wearing a black tank top and sweats with visor-style sunglasses that featured neon rims. She also shared some pictures alongside her mother and according to the caption the 40-year-old star was dressed as Kim. Kourtney precisely enacted her sister, by saying “My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy, I have seven stylists to put me in sweats and leggings”. Read more to know about the Kardashians impersonating their family members.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Wants To Mend Her Relationship With Sister Kourtney

Also Read | Amy Schumer Calls The Kardashians Kind, Despite Making Fun Of Them Through The Years

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kardashians impersonating the family members

The whole Kardashian family took to the impersonation game in order to enact their beloved family members. Kourtney was seen impersonating Kim and vice versa. Kim too passed a comment by enacting her sister, she said, “I'm just here on my phone, using the mom card every second”. Kourtney owned the show as she did a savage Kris Jenner impression, taking on the momager role. The fans of the show are showing their love towards the Sunday night’s episode. The popular family have never failed to keep the excitement of the fans on a high level and the finale of the series was certainly enjoyed by the fans.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Alleged Photoshop Fail In Christmas Card

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Younes Reportedly Upsets Scott Disick

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Opens Up On Post-pregnancy Surgeries; Says She's Grateful To Have Kids

 

 

