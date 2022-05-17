Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Confirm Marriage With Monochrome Photos From Ceremony

After a whirlwind romance, celebrity couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently tied the knot, this time for real, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The couple stunned their fans as they tied the knot in a courthouse in Anacapa, Santa Barabara. As per TMZ, the couple did the official paperwork on Sunday and will soon conduct an official ceremony for their friends and family in Italy. They were spotted in their wedding outfits outside the courthouse.

Now, the couple themselves confirmed their legal wedding via Instagram. The two posted a series of monochrome photos from their wedding ceremony to share the news with their fans. In the photos, Barker could be seen donning a black formal dress with matching shoes. He also put on a pair of black sunglasses.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian opted for a sleeveless white mini dress with a matching jacket veil. She accessorised her look with a chain and a pair of maroon heels. The couple could be seen immensely happy on their wedding day. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "Till death do us part." They received best wishes from their families via the comment section. Kourtney Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner penned, "I love you," in the comment section, while Kim Kardashian wrote, "KRAVIS FOREVER." Khloe Kardashian also commented with three red heart emojis on the post.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's fake wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis barker got engaged in October, last year, after the latter popped the question on a beach. The fan favourite couple were rumoured to be planning their wedding for a long time since then. Last month, the two also had a fake wedding in Las Vegas and shared some pictures from the same. Sharing the photos, Kourtney wrote, "Found these in my camera roll." She further mentioned they were practising their wedding and wrote, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

