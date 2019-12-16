Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Younes Reportedly Upsets Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been separated for four years now and the two are reportedly in different relationships since their separation in 2015. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were reportedly always in a troubled relationship with several rumours about cheating, alcohol problems and disagreements clouding over the two. However, for Scott, apparently, it is difficult to let go.

Even after Disick started dating Sophia Richie two years ago, reportedly he still has not let go of concerns over his ex-flame. One reason for the two to be still in each other’s lives can be because of their three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7 and youngest Reign, 4. According to Hollywood Life, it is difficult for Scott to see his love of nine long years with someone else. Reports claim that although Scott might be happy with Sophia, it dredges him to see Kourtney with someone else. He cannot go back to the relationship because he cannot undo the things that he has done to Kourtney Kardashian in the past. According to reports, Scott takes the blame for the separation. He also mentioned how he will still be there for her.

Kourtney and Scott's kids are the only strong reason for keeping them together:

A little history

Scott Disick dated Kourtney from 2006 to 2015, but right now he is in a relationship with Sophia Richie. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian met Younes Bendjima who is 14 years younger, during the Paris Fashion Week. According to multiple media reports, their mutual friends encouraged their relationship which began in mid-2016. The revelation was made in one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The couple broke up in the year 2018 after personal fallouts. However, the two were seen again on friendly terms, first in Los Angeles in February 2019 and later in September 2019. According to reports, the two are just friends now.

