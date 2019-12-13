Kim Kardashian & Sister Kourtney Quarrel After Sugary Treats Were Served At Poosh Party

During this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has seen a lot of fights between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. They have been quarrelling over numerous things. The recent fight between the Kardashian sisters on Keeping Up With The Kardashians seems to be about the kind of candy they want to have at their daughters’ joint birthday party.

The Kardashians fight again on Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian seems to have wanted the kind of candy that kids would usually expect at a party. However, Kourtney Kardashian wanted to go for healthier options. On December 9, the Kardashian sisters made a reference to this disagreement at Kourtney’s holiday party for her website, Poosh, which featured sweets from Sugar Factory New York.

Kim Kardashian shared a video on her Instagram story of the table of treats at the event yelling, “Is this candy sugar-free and gluten-free?”. She also captioned the video, “I found out it’s not! #hypocrite”. She also added that it might not be healthy but it's “gorgeous”.

Khole Kardashian also took to her Instagram story to call out her older sister. She posted a video of Kim Kardashian musing, “How ironic, there's a candy bar here but it's not sugar-free or gluten-free. So I don't know what to do here. I don't know how to handle this." Khloe added, "But you know what, it's plastic-free, so at least we are somewhere" in reference to the reusable bags that were available for guests to put their treats in. Khloe also declared, “Pooshing our boundaries, people!”

During the episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians with the candy-gate, Kim Kardashian faced the camera and reportedly said it was disappointing for kids thinking they were going to a Candy Land themed party but there was no candy. To this Kourtney Kardashian replied that there were candies which are “not disgusting and filled with chemicals”.

