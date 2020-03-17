Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Teaches Fans To Meditate In Adorable Video | WATCH

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her time with her kids as the whole world is on a break to stop the spread of the coronavirus. She recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her youngest son Reign. Reign is 5 years old, and in the video, he was seen showing his mom and fans how to meditate. Take a look at Kourtney Kardashian’s son teaching his fans to meditate.

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign teaches fans to meditate

In the video, Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign is seen in pajamas with a messy hairdo. Kourtney Kardashian captioned the picture and wrote “Yes we’re still in our pajamas from the night before and haven’t brushed our hair yet, but we’ve been busy with the important stuff like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing around the kitchen, playing dress-up, most importantly really slowing down and spending time together. And this baby boy of mine, where does he come up with this stuff?! I reminded him that he has a magic heart unlike anyone else in this world 💕Reigny and I hope you are all taking care of yourselves and each other.✨🙏🏼”

At the start of the video, Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign is seen saying that he is going to do the real meditation as he sits on the couch. He then takes a deep breath and says “Peace begin with me,” as he counts his fingers. He then does it again and then calls the second one as “the fake one.” He ended the video by telling everyone that he is done and that he will see them all in his next video.

(Source: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram)

