Kim Kardashian Lunges At Kourtney In The Latest Teaser Of KUWTK Season 18

One of the highly anticipated and longest-running television shows Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) is all set to officially return in a month. The channel E! on which the show airs announced that KUWTK will now be airing on Thursday nights instead of Sunday nights.

The 18th season of the show is all set to premiere on March 26, 2020. Apart from making the official announcement, the makers also gave fans a sneak peek into the new season of what new can they expect from the upcoming season. In the teaser shared by the makers, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's dispute with sister Kourtney Kardashian seems to get more intense since the last season.

Kim Kardashian lunges at Kourtney Kardashian in Keeping Up With The Kardashians

In the teaser of KUWTK season 18, Khloe asked Kourtney why does she have so much of attitude, to which the latter asked her to not involve herself in other's business. While Khloe too gave it back by telling her to not discuss it in front of her then. In the next scene, Kendall Jenner is also seen getting involved in the tension. However, whose side is she on, is rather unclear, but she is heard stating that she cannot sit back and take the blame on her.

The most shocking part of the teaser is Kim Kardashian's altercation with Kourtney. Kourtney furiously waves her finger in Kim's face then chucks a bottle of water at her and yells telling Kim that she has nothing to say. Kim does not hold back either and decided on lunging at her by warning her to not come at her like that. The feud between the sisters started since the 17th season of the show wherein Kourtney refused to shoot certain aspects of her personal life.

