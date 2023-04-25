Kraven The Hunter Becomes Marvel's First R-rated Film; Teaser Released At CinemaCon

Kraven The Hunter, which is an upcoming Spider-Man spin off, will be the first R-rated (Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian) Marvel film. The announcement was made at this year's CinemaCon. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who will play the main lead, made the announcement and shared a glimpse of the film with all the MCU fans.

According to Variety, Aaron called the film Kraven the Hunter, a "Marvel movie grounded heavily in the real world. We know he is a fierce hunter, a highly trained killer." The actor also shared his gory look from the film and expressed his excitement related to the project as it will be R-rated. The actor was previously seen in the film titled Avengers: Age of Ultron. Check the tweets below.

While describing his character in the film, Aaron said, "protector of the natural world, and among Marvel's most disreputable anti-heroes, besides being Spiderman‘s top adversary." The star cast of the film includes Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott, Levi Miller, Alessandro Nivola and Ariana DeBose. The details of the movie is still under wraps. However, the teaser gave fans an idea on what to expect from the film. For those unversed, the trailer of the film will not be released to the public anytime soon. Chances are there that it might release during the summers.

In the comics, Kraven is Spider-Man's archenemy who is obsessed with defeating him. He has been shown as a former soldier who took his hunting skills to extremes to prove he is the greatest hunter in the whole world. Even though Kraven's character has been in the comic books, he never appeared in any of the Marvel movies.