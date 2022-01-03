Kristen Bell Extends Birthday Wishes To 'stud' Dax Shepard, Says 'None Of Us Deserve You'

The Good Place actor Kristen Bell took to her social media account on Monday and extended her wishes to her husband and actor Dax Shepard on the occasion of his birthday. She posted a collection of pictures of herself and the Parenthood actor and gave her fans and followers a glimpse into their life together. She also called him 'stud' as she extended her wishes to him on his special day.

Kristen Bell extends birthday wishes to her husband Dax Shepard

Calling Dax the 'greatest husband' and a 'dad beast', Kristen Bell wished him the best on his birthday. She also lauded him for his 'patience and commitment' to their daughters. She wrote, "To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine. Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life. Your patience and commitment with our daughters are only bested by your patience and commitment to the hiccups. None of us deserves you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud. ❤️🎊😍"

The happy couple tied the knot in 2013 and have been sharing glimpses of their life together ever since. They soon welcomed two daughters into the world, Lincoln and Delta and often share glimpses of them as well. However, they choose to keep their children's faces away from the public eye and cover them with emoticons online. Apart from giving their fans and followers couple goals, they also give them family goals and netizens pour in love for the family every time they post pictures online.

Last year as well the actor posted a heartfelt post on Dax's birthday and called him her 'favourite human on earth'. She also expressed her love for him in the post and mentioned he makes her laugh more than anyone else. She wrote, "It's my favourite day of the year! When I get to celebrate the birth of my very favourite human on earth and spoil him till he rots! The one whose commitment to growth is astounding, whose honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone. I love u so dearly."

(Image: Instagram/@kristenanniebell)