Kristen Stewart As Diana, Jack Farthing As Prince Charles; 'Spencer' Drops 5 New Posters

After a lot of anticipation, the makers of the upcoming biopic drama movie, Spencer, recently released five new posters from the film, depicting the main characters.

While the movie was showcased at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 3 September 2021, it has been slated for a theatrical release in the UK and the USA on 5 November 2021. Check out the looks of Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthings and other significant characters from the film.

'Spencer' drops 5 new posters

Spencer, one of the highly anticipated upcoming movies, follows the controversial lives of Princess Diana and the entire British Royal family. The posters of the movie were recently unveiled in which five of the characters’ looks were revealed including Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales, Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Gregory, Sean Harris as Chef Darren, Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales and Sally Hawkins as Maggie.

Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, Spencer has been garnering positive reviews from the critics after it was showcased at the Venice International Film Festival. Even Kristen Stewart’s performance as Princess Diana has been doing rounds among the viewers while leaving others curious about the release of the film. The movie follows Princess Diana’s decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles and leave the Royal Family.

Apart from screening at the Venice Film Festival, the movie was also screened at the Telluride Fim Festival and Toronto Film Festival. Furthermore, it is likely to showcase at the upcoming Film Festivals in London, San Diego and Zurich.

Apart from the five vital characters depicted in the recently released posters, there are many other talented actors who will be essaying other major roles in the film. Some of them include Jack Nielen as Prince William, Freddie Spry as Prince Harry, Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II, Richard Sammel as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Thomas Douglas as John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, Olga Hellsing as Sarah, Duchess of York, Mathias Wolkowski as Prince Edward, Oriana Gordon as Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn, Niklas Kohrt as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Elizabeth Berrington as Anne, Princess Royal.

(Image: AP)