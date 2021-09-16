Kristen Stewart Marks 'one Difference' On Essaying Princess Diana In Her Biopic 'Spencer'

As the fans await the release of Kristen Stewart’s highly-anticipated movie, Spencer, based on the life of the late Princess Diana, the actor recently opened up about her experience working in the film.

Directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Steven Knight, the movie will follow the late Princess Diana’s decision to separate from Charles, Prince of Wales and leave the British royal family. The movie is slated to release in theatres on November 5, 2021.

Kristen Stewart on portraying the role of Princess Diana

As the movie, Spencer was recently premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, Kristen Stewart talked about her role at the Film Festival reported by The Hollywood Reporter. She even spoke about how there was one difference between her and the late Princess Diana. She stated, “The one difference between Diana and myself, especially, is that she was alone and I was not. I had people holding me… I had a sort of safety net.” She further talked about how there was no way to play this part perfectly, and therefore it was actually easier, or at least easier to not be so intimidated or daunted. Adding to it, she stated, “Because the only way to catch something wild is to be that, and I could only be my version of that and hope that I learned everything I could learn from her and then kind of meld and kind of be both me and her in what was going to be best version.”

Speaking about the director, Larrain, she mentioned how she was blown away by his commitment and added, “His commitment to his vision, which was so particular and weird, was feral and it was very cool. Those are the only types of people who should be making movies.” She even praised the cinematographer, Claire Mathon and stated that she was a genius. She further added that she was “watchful” and “a woman of few words” and mentioned that she was not thinking of what’s she’s putting out when she’s working. “I could get up and run across the room and somehow she would be in front of me before I got there. Some people are very caught up in their own shit — composition, lighting and what they want you to do — versus what you’re going to throw at them,” she concluded.

Watch the trailer:

Spencer premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 3 September 2021 and received positive reviews. The movie has been slated for a theatrical release on 5 November 2021 and will include actors namely Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Gregory, Sean Harris as Chef Darren, Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales, Sally Hawkins as Maggie, Freddie Spry as Prince Harry, Jack Nielen as Prince William and others.

Image: AP