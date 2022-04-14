Kristen Stewart Comes Onboard Romantic Thriller 'Love Lies Bleeding'; Check Details

After enthralling fans with her performance in Spencer, Kristen Stewart has hopped onto other projects, one of which is the romantic thriller, Love Lies Bleeding. Directed by Rose Glass, known for helming the much-acclaimed British film Saint Maud, the project is set in the world of bodybuilding, according to Deadline.

Glass is also co-writing the script alongside Weronika Tofilska, while A24 is backing the project with Film4. According to sources, the story is centred on what it takes to succeed in the extremely competitive world of bodybuilding. Love Lies Bleeding is said to be “a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream.”

Kristen Stewart comes onboard romantic thriller ''Love Lies Bleeding'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart will be playing the role of the protective lover of a female bodybuilder. The filmmakers are hoping to cast the lead 'as authentically as possible', with the hunt still underway. The film's global release will be handled by A24, which has previously been onboard projects like Everything Everywhere All at Once and X among others.

Meanwhile, Kristen was recently seen in the psychological drama film Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín. The film chronicled an instance in the life of Princess Diana, wherein she considers parting ways with Prince Charles and leaving the British Royal Family. It also starred Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins among others.

Stewart bagged nominations for the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress owing to her notable performance. She will now be seen in David Cronenberg’s upcoming sci-fi drama, Crimes of the Future. It also stars Viggo Mortensen as Saul Tenser and Scott Speedman as Lang Daughtery among others.

The Twilight star will also be making her directorial debut with the adaptation of the memoir The Chronology of Water. Spilling the beans about her directorial venture at the American Riviera Awards earlier, Stewart said (as per Entertainment Tonight), "I'm trying to put a movie together right now" and further added, "I have a couple balls in the air. I'll tease you with that, but I'm very excited. The worst thing is when you can't tell everything to everyone all at once."

(Image: AP)