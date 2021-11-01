Kristen Stewart On Portraying Princess Diana In 'Spencer': 'I Felt Like I Absorbed Her'

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited biographical psychological drama movie, Spencer, Kristen Stewart opened up about portraying the role of Princess Diana in the film.

Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, Spencer follows the life of Princess Diana. Spencer's release date has been scheduled in the United Kingdom and the United States for 5 November 2021, after its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 3 September 2021.

Kristen Stewart on feeling connected with Princess Diana

According to recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Kristen Stewart talked about how she related to Princess Diana's maternal side while portraying her role in the film, even when she herself never experienced motherhood. Stating further, she said how she felt that Diana was "embodied and so unconditionally herself when she was with her kids."

She also reflected on Princess Diana's relationship with her kids and told ET, "The whole thing about watching her, within that space when her children are close to her, it's a nucleus. It's a three-headed animal, sort of an unstoppable beast. You don't want to mess with moms, you just don't do that. I think [Diana] feels so embodied and so unconditionally herself when she is with her kids. In all of the research, that I was like, 'Man, that is what we are protecting here."

To the same portal, Kristen also talked about how she never experienced motherhood and yet felt like she was a mother while she essayed the role of Princess Diana in the movie, Spencer. "I mean, I'm a kind of a parent. I do know what it feels like, that exchange. I can’t say with certainty that I know what it feels like to be a mother. But I have, you know, I have all the natural feelings. I am human," she added. Adding to it, she also mentioned how she felt playing the role of a Princess and said, "I felt like I absorbed her and then trusted the script," she was quoted as saying.

Spencer star cast

While Kristen Stewart essays the role of Princess Diana in the film, the other Spencer cast members of the movie include actors namely Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Alistair Gregory, Sean Harris as Darren McGrady, Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales, Freddie Spry as Prince Harry, Jack Nielen as Prince William, Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II, Olga Hellsing as Sarah, Duchess of York, Thomas Douglas as John Spencer, among others.

Image: AP