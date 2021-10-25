Kristen Stewart Thinks She Has Made About 'five Good Films' Out Of 45-50 She's Worked In

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming biopic Spencer, recently spilt beans on her acting career. The Twilight star, who has starred in around 45 to 50 films to date, revealed that she has made only 'five really good films' in her career. According to People Magazine, in an interview with a leading media outlet, the 31-year-old also stated that among her favourite 'top-to-bottom beautiful' pieces of work, are the ones directed by Olivier Assayas, including Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper.

Stating that she enjoys only a handful of movies to her credit, Kristen Stewart iterated that she has never regretted any of the filmmaking experiences. She mentioned that the worst comes when one is halfway through the project, only to realise that it's going to be a 'bad' movie. One has to brace it until the end, Stewart states.

Kristen Stewart talks about her acting career

During an earlier conversation with The Daily Mail, the actor, who will be seen essaying the role of Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer, further mentioned the regret and disloyalty she feels on not being a mother while enacting a birth giver's role. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the movie gives audiences a look at Princess Diana’s psychological turmoil as she starts analyzing her relationship with the Royal Family.

In another interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Kristen Stewart spoke about being more selective on her upcoming projects. Stating that she needs to be a 'little more careful', Kristen iterated that she's now in a better place to select 'fruitful' projects for her.

More about upcoming biopic Spencer

The Princess Diana-inspired film will be based on the days when Diana contemplates ending her marriage with Prince Charles during the Christmas holidays at the royals' Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. Spencer also stars Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins in pivotal roles and is slated to release in the theatres on November 5, 2021. Its official synopsis reads

December 1991. The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

(IMAGE: AP)