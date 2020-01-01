Kristina Pimenova: 14-year-old Model Who Is Known As World's Most Beautiful Girl

Kristina Pimenova, a Russian child model in the US, is known for her modelling and acting performances in a few films. She mesmerised everyone with her beauty, even before she had turned 4. She has been featured on the cover page of many leading fashion magazines. Reports say that at the age of 9, she conquered the fashion industry and has been known as the most beautiful girl in the world. Pimenova also enjoys a good number of followers and fans on social media platforms. Reportedly in an interview, she expressed her desire to become a full-time professional actor and director. She will also play a special guest appearance in an upcoming sci-fi titled Creators: The Past.

Her mother Glikeriya Shirokova, who is a former model, has played a pivotal role in her life. According to a report published by a website, Kristina's mother took her for a photoshoot to help in getting over the fear of the camera. After the photoshoot, she bagged many advertisement and commercial contracts. The blue-eyed girl has flaunted her on-point fashion in many of her pictures. Here are some of Pimenova's pictures that capture her beauty and innocence at the same time.

In the caption for the below post, Kristina mentioned that it was the picture taken after the photoshoot. She is wearing a leather jacket on a monochrome top. She is also wearing an off-white Panama hat. She sports a messy braid too in the picture.

The below picture was taken during the ad shoot of a leading clothing brand. She opted for a pair of denim in the picture. She pulled off a denim shirt too on a full-sleeves blacktop.

Here, she is seen in a yellow midi-length skirt paired with a black t-shirt. On the t-shirt, the sign of anchor is embroidered with a white thread. She also added a blue sweat-jacket to complete her look.

