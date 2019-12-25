Rihanna's Top 3 Blazing Hot Looks From 2019 That Are Major Style Goals

Rihanna is amongst those international stars that are loved massively all across the globe. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the excellent beats and her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following of 77.7 million followers and 4626 posts on Instagram. Every scroll through her Instagram account gives major fashion inspiration to her followers. She is blazing and dazzling, and she pulls any attire effortlessly. Here is a list of some of the many sensuous and gorgeous posts of Rihanna that give major fashion lessons-

Rihanna's mesmerising Instagram posts of 2019

Rihanna is known for her quirky choice of attire. She donned a unique look by wearing a blazer overcoat with a yellow designed bralette. Her appearance was distinct because of the grey formal pant adjusted with a composed grey skirt. Rihanna completed the look with white heels and looks like a complete boss lady.

Rihanna looks like a complete Chinese Empress as she donned this long red dress. The sequined red dress looks completely astonishing on her skin. The red dress is a mix of long red cloth attached to the sleeves and a black and red shawl wrapped around her waist. The long and deep hemp neckline is revealing her flabergasting skin. The paper fan detailing on her hair is diligently crafted. She completed the look with black stilettoes and simple makeup with dark red lips.

This designer sea-green minidress has been taking many hearts. Rihanna looks impeccable as she wears the one-sided full sleeves one-piece dress with lined stitch detailing. The turtle neck dress is complemented with an uptown sunglasses. She wears a strong makeup with dark red lips.

