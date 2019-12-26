Karen Gillan Stuns Fans With Her Unique Sense Of Style And Make-up; See Pics

Karen Gillan starrer Jumanji: The next level is making her fans go crazy. Karen’s performance in the second edition of the Jumanji series is making her overshadow many Hollywood female superstars. The actor is already popularly known for playing Nebula in several movies of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Karen Gillan loves to share her personal life and her offscreen personality on her social media handle. She keeps sharing many posts on Instagram that are too cute to handle. Recently she wore some of the wondrous attires that everyone wants to have in their wardrobe. Check them out here-

Karen Gillan's Instagram posts

Karen Gillan looks like a cute princess in this yellow mini dress. The adorable dress has many shades of yellow with a classic design of flowers. She looks impeccable with nude makeup and mascara on her eyes. The mini dress has three fourth sized puffed sleeves and it has ruffled borders on the edges below and on the neckline. She completed the attire by wearing sparkling stilettoes.

The beautiful international star stunned her followers when she chose to wear a shirt dress. The long dress is made up of leather. The quirky blue dress is plated and shiny with button detailing. Apart from the shine of the dress, it has half sleeves and side pockets. She complimented the look with nude makeup and knee-length high heeled printed boots. Her appearance with open wavy hair is winning hearts.

Karen Gillan gave fashion lessons to many when she donned this shirt and skirt attire. She looks adorable and beautiful in this purple buttoned shirt with long sleeves. The purple shirt has cute hanging pockets. The long yellow skirt is a must-have in your wardrobe. She adorned the simple makeup look with mascara and red lips. The appearance was completed with nude studded heels.

