Kylie Jenner Alleges Blac Chyna Slashed Tyga With Knife In Latest Allegations During Trial

The Kardashian family has made numerous allegations against Blac Chyna as the trial in the latter's lawsuit against the family continued. The latest was Kylie Jenner alleging that the Blac Chyna was violent towards her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Kylie Jenner also informed her brother Rob Kardashian about Chyna's alleged abusive behaviour. She also claimed Chyna might have dated Rob Kardashian out of 'spite' over her going to date Tyga.

Kylie Jenner alleges Blac Chyna was abusive towards her ex, Tyga

Kylie Jenner, as per a report on TMZ, was asked about her equation with Blac Chyna by the latter's attorney. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stressed that Chyna was not her 'close friend'. However, she later testified that her ex-boyfriend Tyga, once claimed that Chyna had slashed him on his arm, and even showed Kylie the six-inch wound.

Kylie Jenner also stated that Tyga told her that Chyna was into drugs and alcohol abuse, factors that led to her attacking him.

The 24-year-old also stated that she informed her half-brother Rob Kardashian, who later got into a relationship with Chyna, about her violent side. She stated that it was her 'duty' to express the concerns, but ultimately it was his decision. Despite her statements, Rob Kardashian continued to be in a relationship with Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner testified in court.

Among the other highlights of Kylie Jenner's testimony was Chyna's attorney asking if Chyna's love for her half-brother was genuine. She replied that coming into a relationship with the father of Chyna's child could have played a role in it. When Chyna's lawyer then asked Kylie Jenner if Chyna got into a relationship with Rob Kardashian out of spite, she replied, 'maybe.'

Other allegations from Kardashian family against Blac Chyna

In her lawsuit, Blac Chyna has accused the Kardashian family of defamation and other allegations including their role in the second season of Rob &Chyna not seeing the light of the day. The trial is underway in a Los Angeles courtroom for a week now. Some of the other highlights of the trial have been Kylie Jenner's mother Kris Jenner alleging that Blac Chyna had tried to murder Rob Kardashian and also held him at gunpoint and that Chyna tried to kill Kylie Jenner.