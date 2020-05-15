Kylie Jenner And Anastasia Karanikolaou Are Two Peas In A Pod In These Twinning Photos

Kylie Jenner is among the most influential celebrities around the world. The model has a gigantic social media following. The billionaire model is close to Anastasia Karanikolaou, who is her best friend. Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou have been friends for a long time now and Stassie is also popular on social media with around 8 million followers. Often, the two wear similar outfits and have posted multiple pictures where they're twinning. Let's take a look at Kylie Jenner's photos on Instagram with Stassie below.

In this photo, the beauty mogul is seen posing along with Stassie. This photo is from their Bahamas girls getaway. Check out more photos below.

"Another Day, Another Slay," Kylie wrote while posing with Stassie in this picture. The two are rocking orange and pink outfits. They look adorable in the picture.

These above photos are from the time when they visitedStormi World. This is from Stormi's 2nd birthday. They sure did have a lot of fun together.

Kylie and Stassie are twinning in this photo. They are seen in tangerine orange and blue fur-lined trench coats. They also sported similar makeup from Kylie Cosmetics.

In this photo, the two are again twinning. They both look classy and stylish. Jenner even wrote a hilarious caption on the photo.

Jenner and Stassie are seen posing together in matching outfits. They even have the same tattoos that read 'Stormi'. The pair looks stunning and Stassie seems to be Jenner’s go-to travel buddy.

