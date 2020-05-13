Fans Go Crazy On Social Media As Kylie Jenner Flaunts Stormi's 'patience' Level | Watch

Kylie Jenner recently shared an adorable video of her daughter Stormi participating in the fruit snack challenge. The video has been going viral on the internet, thanks to Stormi’s patience and cuteness. Fans of Kylie started reacting to it and shared some amusing memes as they applauded Stormi for her patience level.

In the video shared by Kylie Jenner, she places a bowl full of chocolates and tells Stormi that she can have three chocolate pieces. Kylie further tells her daughter that she has to wait until Kylie returns from the bathroom and only then can she have the snack. Very adorably Stormi agrees. Unaware that she is being recorded on camera, Stormi gets tempted by the bowl kept in front of her and leans in to get a closer look. However, she sits back and starts singing to herself “Patience, patience“ to keep herself in check. As soon as Kylie returns, Stormi jumps in joy and only then has the treat. Kylie captioned the post “Omg my BABYY. I had to take part in this challenge". Watch the video below.

As soon as the video went up, Stormi went viral on social media. The video was viewed 4 crore times and was shared numerous times on social media. Stormi became a trending topic in the US after the video.

Reactions of celebs to the video

Celebrities and fan gushed over Stormi’s cuteness and could not hold themselves back from reacting to the video. From Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid to Chrissy Teigen to Hailey Baldwin, many were seen reacting to the video. Check out the reactions below.

Fan reactions to the video

Moreover, fans took to their social media handles and showered the video of Stormi a lot of love. Check out some fan reactions below.

why does stormi have more self control than i do pic.twitter.com/DZFCw7N2G3 — edna (@galacticdols) May 12, 2020

Patience by Stormi, double plantinum with no feature.



pic.twitter.com/4oZq9PL6g6 — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) May 12, 2020

Stormi when Kylie returned and she could eat chocolate pic.twitter.com/rMhJ9O9BL2 — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) May 12, 2020

me when Stormi said to herself “patience patience” pic.twitter.com/okuKnmKq0p — powpow vodka cranberry (@_paohhpaooh) May 12, 2020

New meditation chant brought to us by Stormi pic.twitter.com/yT8EhUGXiR — AR (@boujieemopoet) May 12, 2020

Image Credits: Kylie Jenner Instagram

