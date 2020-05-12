Kylie Jenner Owns THESE Ridiculously Expensive Things; See Here

American model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has been named as the world's youngest billionaire. She is arguably among the most influential models and knows how to leverage her social media influence to grow her brand. The model has a powerful real estate investment and owns around $25 million worth of property. She also owns several luxury and sports cars including, Lamborghini Aventador, Mercedes G-Wagon. Rolls Royce Wraith and many more. Take a look at the ridiculously expensive items Kylie Jenner reportedly owns.

Also read: Kylie Jenner & Stormi Take The 'not Eating Chocolate' Challenge, The Result Is Adorable

In this photo, Kylie is seen posing in front of a Lamborghini Aventador and a G-Wagon. The Lamborghini has a price tag of a whopping $350,000. It can hit a top speed of 220 mph. She also owns the G-wagon which packs a 2.9L V8. She also had her car re-sprayed to match the Lamborghini. The model also owns a Rolls Royce Wraith and a LaFerrari, which was reportedly gifted to her by her then-beau Travis Scott. The Rolls also has a sparkly ceiling. Check out the photos below.

Also read: Thanks To Stormi, Kylie Jenner Has Watched 'Frozen' For Over 127 Times

Also read: Kylie Jenner, Kendall & Other Celebs Make Cameo In Justin & Ariana’s 'Stuck With U'

Also read: How Kylie Jenner Is Spending Her Time During Lockdown; See Photos

Apart from cars, Jenner also owns a private jet.

Apart from the cars, jets, and property, she also owns a ton of accessories. This includes make-up kits, clutches, handbags, designer clothes, and more. She also reportedly owns a $30,000 Rolex watch that's entrusted with diamonds.

Kylie's handbag closet is massive and is literally goals for any woman. You will be surprised on how many handbags Kylie Jenner owns. From Louis Vuitton to Balmain to Gucci, Jenner has everything in her possession. She owns several Hermes Birkin bags, which are the most expensive bags in the world and retail up to $ 500,000.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.