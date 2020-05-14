What Kylie Jenner & Anastasia Karanikolaou Are Up To During The Lockdown?

Both Kylie Jenner and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou are among the most influential celebrities across the world. These models have a gigantic social media following. The billionaire model is close to Anastasia Karanikolaou, who is her best friend and travel companion. Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou have been friends for a long time now and Stassie is also popular on social media with around 8 million followers. Let's take a look at what they're up to during the lockdown.

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Stassie posted this photo with the caption 'Night Swim'. The model looks sharp in the black bikini. She looks equal parts pretty and stunning.

In this photo, Stassie is serving looks in the Savage x Fenty collection. The model looks classy in the lime coloured lingerie. Stassie knows how to break hearts.

Stassie is seen sitting across a basketball field here. Certainly hoping the model's three-pointer is as good as her hairdo. She looks ready to play.

Kylie Jenner

During the lockdown, Kylie posted this throwback from the time when Stormi and True were infants. The KUWTK stars also look beautiful. They are definitely mommy goals.

In this photo, Kylie is seen chilling by the pool. The model is also rocking a colourful bikini and looks playful. Jenner also captioned the photo 'Taco Tuesday'.

The model has got her nails done in this photo. Her nails look pretty while she's chilling in her Lamborghini Aventador. Kylie's nail art is every girl's dream.

