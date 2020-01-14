When Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner Redefined Sister Goals, See Pics

Kylie Jenner is a massive internet sensation today. A trend sparked by the influencer goes viral in minutes and before you know it. People from all over the world are already picking up on it. Her older sister Kendall Jenner is no less. She is a supermodel best known for ramp walks during the New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks.

The celebrity sisters are also a part of their family reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, like their entire family, are far from ordinary sisters, as they do not display their closeness by having identical clothes, shoes or even tattoos. However, the celebrity sisters match up each other with matching Ferrari cars. Take a look at the times when the two redefined sister goals.

Aqua and Fire goddess costumes at MET 2019

This Instagram picture and video post are when Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner switched themselves into aqua and fire goddess. Kylie looked like a stunning mermaid. On the other hand, Kendall blew the stage off with her fire lit costume. The Jenner sisters slayed their costumes and the caption of the post read, "till death do us part 💜🧡🧡".

Filming for Kylie + Kendall

These posts are from the time when Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner where shooting for their collaborated brand, Kylie and Kendall. The film was shot by Sasha Samsonova. Check out the pictures below.

The contrasting hair colours

The picture below has Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner in contrasting hair colours. While Kylie Jenner was seen in blonde, Kendall Jenner was in black. Check out the picture.

Promo Image Credits: Instagram - Kendall and Kylie

