Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Car Collection On Instagram; Take A Look

Kylie Jenner, the 22-year-old billionaire, reality star, cosmetics entrepreneur, and mother of one took to her Instagram on January 10, 2020, to craze her fans with her collection of luxury cars. In her post, we could see various cars from Mercedes Benz to a Rolls Royce, she has it all. Here is the post she shared and the details of the cars Kylie Jenner owns.

Kylie Jenner’s car collection

In the first picture shared by Kylie, we can see a Mercedes Benz G-wagon, which approximately costs USD 127K. This beige SUV is one of the best SUVs available from the German car brand.

In the second and third picture, we can see her USD 450K silver Rolls Royce Phantom. This car is highly customizable and is one of the best luxury cars money can buy.

In the third picture, we can see Kylie with her black USD 1.4M Ferrari LaFerrari, which is considered as one of the best hypercars in the world. We can also see her blue USD 325k Rolls Royce Cullinan. This luxury SUV was released in recent years and has become a car that was very highly appreciated by buyers.

In the fourth image, we can also see Kylie and her custom-built ice blue Rolls Royce Wraith. Kylie Jenner captioned the picture by writing “oh happy days 😃”.

Other than this, she had also uploaded a video where she had displayed her USD 3M Bugatti Chiron. This happened in October 2019, after which, looking at the video, many of her fans complained that she is showing off her wealth. Later, she deleted the video.

Image courtesy: Kylie Jenner Instagram

