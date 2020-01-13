Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Stunning Hourglass Figure With A Black Skin-tight Dress

Kylie Jenner is known for her stunning and eye-catching Instagram posts. The celebrity is renowned on social media for posting pictures of herself in tight body-hugging clothes that brilliantly showcase her perfect hourglass figure.

Kylie's 157 million followers on Instagram were recently treated to her latest body-hugging look, as she shared multiple videos from her appearance at Rosalia's concert.

Kylie Jenner's hourglass look on Instagram clocks over 1 million likes in half an hour

The above videos were posted on Kylie Jenner's Instagram only a few hours ago and is likely from the backstage of Rosalia's Concert. The 22-year-old celeb is wearing a skin-tight black dress in the post, and the person taking the video made sure to showcase Kylie's stunning hourglass figure as she walked down the corridor.

The video undoubtedly reminded the millionaire celebs massive online following that there was a lot more to her than just her bank balance. The post's caption stated that the videos were from a girls night out, and later in the subsequent videos, Kylie is seen having the time of her life with some of her high profile girlfriends.

Kylie Jenner even posted a picture with the leading lady of the concert, Rosalia herself. The picture is a perfect showcase of the friendship between the two celebs as well as their stunning fashion sense.

While Kylie is wearing the same skin-thing back dress in the picture as she did in the videos above, Rosalia is sporting a red jumpsuit that has multiple flamboyant white designs printed all over it. Rosalia completed her concert look with a pair of stylish white sneakers to go along with her jumpsuit.

