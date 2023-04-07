Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Dating? Internet Abuzz With Rumours

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet and reality TV star Kylie Jenner recently made headlines on the internet after rumours of them dating went viral on social media. The speculations started after a tipster submitted a message on gossip site DeuxMoi claiming that the two are involved in a love affair. The tip read, "Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner," along with a couple of coffin emojis.

Someone else said, "I heard they are both going to be at Coachella", to which one of the user replied, "I can 100% confirm it." However, DeuxMoi added the “Read with Caution” gif on the submissions indicating that there might be no truth to the posts.

Timothee and Kylie were seen getting acquainted for the first time on camera at the Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 Haute Couture show in January. The Dune star could be seen fidgeting with his buttons in a subtle way while Kylie just stood there.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner is also wrapped up in dating rumours with Latin singer Bad Bunny. The duo was snapped driving away from West Hollywood's Bird Streets Club at 2 in the night. Prior to this, the model was dating the NBA player Devin Booker. The two broke up in October 2022.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's dating life

Kylie Jenner was previously dating rapper Travis Scott with whom the former billionaire shares two kids, Stormi and Aire. The couple reportedly broke up earlier this year. On the other hand, Timothee Chalamet has been linked with various women in past including his Bones and All costar Taylor Russell, Nigerian model Sarah Talabi and Eiza González. However, he never confirmed or denied any dating rumours.