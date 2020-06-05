Kylie Jenner Becomes 'World's Highest Paid Celebrity' After Forbes' 'billionaire' Claim

Recently, Forbes magazine gave Kylie Jenner the number one spot on its 2020 Celeb 100 list, ranking her as the world's highest-paid celebrity in terms of her annual pay. As per the publication, Kylie Jenner earned $590 million over the past year, most of which was due to beauty giant Coty buying a 51 percent stake of her own brand, Kylie Cosmetics, last January. This comes after the reality show star sold the share for $600 million, which led to her earning $540 million before tax.

If the reports are to be believed, Kylie Jenner's brother-in-law stands second in the list, after he had a controversy with the publication over his net worth. Reportedly, Kanye West acquired $170 million over the past year, which is said to be down to his fashion line Yeezy. Earlier in 2019, Forbes magazine revealed that Kylie Jenner was the world's youngest self-made billionaire. However, in 2020, the publication accused the Jenner family of inflating figures and 'forging' tax returns for the makeup mogul's cosmetics company, due to which the beauty mogul reportedly had a fallout with mother-cum-manager Kris Jenner.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Worth $36.8bn, Drops To 2nd In Forbes Richest Sports Teams Owners' List

Jenner's fall out with mom Kris

If the reports are to be believed, Kylie Jenner even 'refused to take calls' from mother Kris Jenner, as the star mom reportedly lied about Kylie's $1billion worth. Reportedly, Kris Jenner is petrified that Kylie could sack her or cut her off, and hence, tensions are at an all-time high in the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. As per a report published by a leading news daily, Kris Jenner gets ten percent of the deals, which involve Kylie.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's ₹366 Cr Income Makes Him The Only Indian In Forbes Highest-paid Celebs List

As per reports, Kylie Jenner has now entered into a panic mode, following the Forbes fiasco, as the beauty mogul is at a loss over who to trust. Recently, Kylie Jenner took to her Twitter handle to share a tweet, rubbishing the claims made by Forbes. Take a look.

Also Read | Kanye West Becomes World's Highest-paid Musician On Forbes' List

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Worth $36.8bn, Drops To 2nd In Forbes Richest Sports Teams Owners' List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.