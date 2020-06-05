Kanye West Becomes World's Highest-paid Musician On Forbes' List

Forbes dropped its annual list of the highest-paid celebrities on Thursday, June 4, with Kanye West topping the list of highest-paid music artist of 2020. Interestingly, Kanye West is not only the highest-paid musician but also the second-highest-paid celebrity overall. Read on to know more details about the story:

Kanye West tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid musicians

Kanye West has made it to the top of the list of highest-paid musicians and is the second person on the overall celeb list with $170 million, whereas his extended family member Kylie Jenner is at the top of the overall celebrity list with $590 million to her credit.

While Kanye West enjoys the top-rank on the list, Elton John managed to grab the second position on the list with reported earnings worth $81 million. He is followed by Ariana Grande on the list with $72 million to her brand.

The fourth and fifth rank were scored by Jonas Brothers and Chainsmokers respectively, with earnings of $68.5 and $68 million. Usually, music artists earn a living from selling records but a large percentage of their income comes from music tours and celebrity endorsements. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, these tours have not been made possible. However, West also gets his income from his line of footwear named Yeezy sneakers.

Kanye West's top-selling albums include Graduation, Yeezus, Jesus is King and Ye. He is currently the highest-earning rapper in the music industry with a net worth estimate of $170 million in 2020.

Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid music artists (2020)

Kanye West $170 million Elton John $81 million Ariana Grande $72 million Jonas Brothers $68.5 million Chainsmokers $68 million Ed Sheeran $64 million Taylor Swift $63.5 million Post Malone $60 million Rolling Stones $59 million Marshmello $56 million Shawn Mendes $54.5 million Jay-Z $53.5 million Billie Eilish $53 million BTS $50 million Drake $49 million Jennifer Lopez $47.5 million Pink $47 million Rihanna $46 million Luke Bryan $45.5 million Backstreet Boys $45 million Phil Collins $45 million Blake Shelton $43.5 million Celine Dion $42 million The Eagles $41 million Metallica $40.5 million

