Akshay Kumar's ₹366 Cr Income Makes Him The Only Indian In Forbes Highest-paid Celebs List

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar has managed to find a place in the Forbes 100 list of world's highest-paid celebrities. The actor had estimated pre-taxation earnings of $48.5 million which roughly amounts to ₹366 crores from June 2019 to May 2020, which won him the 52nd spot in the list.

The list has been topped by the makeup mogul Kylie Jenner who has an estimated earning of $590 million (roughly ₹4,453 crores). Though this won't be the first time Akshay Kumar has landed on the Forbes highest-paid celebs list, the actor has slipped 19 positions from his last year's ranking on the 33rd spot with $65 million (roughly ₹490 crores).

Akshay Kumar in Forbes highest-paid celebs list

In the Forbes highest-paid celebs 2020 list, Akshay Kumar has outranked various international celebrities like Adam Sandler, Jackie Chan, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, and many others. It is being reported that a big chunk of his income comes from his latest contract worth $10 million signed with Amazon Prime Video.

An industry trade source recently spoke to a news portal and revealed that Akshay Kumar has been the front-runner in delivering box-office hits with his films but his earnings are not limited to that. The actor also has a number of lucrative brand deals in his kitty and will be making a debut in the digital space with a series that is tentatively titled as The End.

Akshay Kumar also sat down with a business magazine portal and talked about how changing with times is important while working in the film industry. The actor shared that through the years, every process involved in filmmaking has changed, including screenplay and technology. Akshay also joked about how the zeros in his checks have changed too while recalling how he gained this success.

Akshay Kumar, during the interview, revealed that he joined the industry for the money. His main goal initially was to earn ₹10 crores but he pushed himself to earn ₹100 crores once the previous goal was met. The actor also frankly stated that there was no stopping him from achieving his financial goals and he pursued them with a lot of perseverance and hard work.

