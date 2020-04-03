The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kylie Jenner Can Sport Any Hairstyle, And Her Instagram Is Proof

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner is popular for starring in KUWTK. She was also named the youngest billionaire in 2018. Take a look at the model's several different hairstyles.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylie jenner

Kylie Jenner is the founder and owner of the company Kylie Cosmetics. The 22-year-old is amongst the youngest billionaires in the world, according to Forbes 2018. She has also starred in the reality television show Keeping Up with The Kardashians. The young model also has a daughter named Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott, whom she briefly dated for a period of two years. 

Also read: 'KUWTK 18' Starts Off With A Physical Fight As Kim Accuses Kendall, Kylie & Kourtney

Kylie Jenner's Instagram is full of aesthetic posts. Often, she posts pictures of herself in different outfits. And as a model, it is natural for her to switch up her hairstyle. Let's take a look at Kylie Jenner's photos.

Also read: Kylie Jenner's Adorable Friendship With Anastasia Karanikolaou Is BFF Goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 Kylie has gone blonde in this one. She style has always inspired her fans and followers. She looks natural in this one as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner is wearing Tom Ford in this picture. The model looks edgy and playful in this curly hairstyle. Check out more photos from Kylie Jenner's Instagram below. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

The model is wearing Nike Air Jordans (Travis Scott Edition) in this photo. She is also wearing hair extensions in this look. Kylie looks sharp and suave.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

This is another look where she has her hair coloured. Kylie looks alluring with her dark-brown hair. The model never fails to serve her sharp looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

This is the classic Kylie Jenner hairstyle. Kylie is rocking her signature hairstyle in this one. She looks fabulous in the red dress.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RBI
TRADING HRS IN MONEY MARKET REVISED
COVID-19
TABLIGHI CASES PUSH UP INDIA TALLY
Maharashtra
AWHAD SLAMS PM'S '9 PM - 9 MINS'
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
Rana Kapoor
RANA KAPOOR'S BAIL PLEA REJECTED
Donald Trump Jr
TRUMP JR SUPPORTS JAPAN AGAINST WHO