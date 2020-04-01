Kylie Jenner's Adorable Friendship With Anastasia Karanikolaou Is BFF Goals

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular celebrities around the world and enjoys a massive social media following. The 22-year-old makeup mogul is already a billionaire but Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight for a long time, thanks to her family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

For years, Kylie Jenner was the best of friends with Jordyn Woods, who is a model and an influencer. But everything changed in 2019 when it was revealed that Woods had kissed Kylie's sister Khole Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie said that she has no resentment or ill-intent towards her former best friend but doesn't want to be friends with her anymore. Now that Woods is out of the picture, Kylie hangs out with socialite Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. Let's find out more about her.

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou have been friends for a long time. In fact, Anastasia also attended Kylie's baby shower. The model also spoke about Stassie to a magazine and said that she has been the most consistent and loyal friend in her life. Kylie added that she wouldn’t be the person she is today without her.

Anastasia Karanikolaou, who now has around 4 million Instagram followers, first became popular with her YouTube channel. She even recently joined Good American “Good Squad."

Anastasia Karanikolaou reportedly has plans for her future in the fashion industry. She is also friends with Kylie's family and even went on a holiday with the Kardashian family to Italy, where she was spotted with Kris Jenner on a yacht in Capri ahead of Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday celebrations.

Image Credits: Anastasia Karanikolaou's Instagram

