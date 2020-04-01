The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kylie Jenner's Adorable Friendship With Anastasia Karanikolaou Is BFF Goals

Hollywood News

After the Jordan Woods scandal, Kylie Jenner is now hanging out more with her long time friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. Read here to know more.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular celebrities around the world and enjoys a massive social media following. The 22-year-old makeup mogul is already a billionaire but Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight for a long time, thanks to her family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

For years, Kylie Jenner was the best of friends with Jordyn Woods, who is a model and an influencer. But everything changed in 2019 when it was revealed that Woods had kissed Kylie's sister Khole Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. 

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie said that she has no resentment or ill-intent towards her former best friend but doesn't want to be friends with her anymore. Now that Woods is out of the picture, Kylie hangs out with socialite Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. Let's find out more about her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on

Also read: Kylie Jenner's Impressive Journey To Becoming World's Youngest Self-made Billionaire

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou have been friends for a long time. In fact, Anastasia also attended Kylie's baby shower. The model also spoke about Stassie to a magazine and said that she has been the most consistent and loyal friend in her life. Kylie added that she wouldn’t be the person she is today without her.

Also read: Kylie Jenner's Fun, Rebellious, Teenager Moments On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Also read:  Kylie Jenner Gives A Glimpse Of Her $1 Million Worth Handbag Closet; Watch Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Anastasia Karanikolaou, who now has around 4 million Instagram followers, first became popular with her YouTube channel. She even recently joined Good American “Good Squad."

Anastasia Karanikolaou reportedly has plans for her future in the fashion industry. She is also friends with Kylie's family and even went on a holiday with the Kardashian family to Italy, where she was spotted with Kris Jenner on a yacht in Capri ahead of Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday celebrations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby) on

Image Credits: Anastasia Karanikolaou's Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIA
NIA TO PROBE KABUL TERROR ATTACK
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Mumbai
NIZAMUDDIN CONGREGATION ATTENDEES
Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON 2020 CANCELLED