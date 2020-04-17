Kylie Jenner Drives Mama Jenner Crazy In The Latest Preview Of KUWTK; Watch

KUWTK gives insight into the lives of the high-profile Kardashian-Jenner family. The latest preview takes off with Mama Jenner saying that Kylie just got home from her Lasik Surgery. In the preview, Kris says that she’s a bit out of it. She just wants to make sure she’s okay because the healthiest thing she can do is get some rest. Let’s take a look at it in detail.

Because she is the Mama Jenner, Kris gives Kylie a bell to ring whenever she needs something. Kris instantly regrets this. As soon as she walks away, Kylie gives the bell a ring. “Mommy? I just want some water in a glass…with some lemon.”

This is not all, because a Lasik Surgery surely works up an appetite. Kylie suddenly craves for tacos. Then, a very shocking sight is observed in KUWTK, which is Kris Jenner cooking. You might’ve also made assumptions that the woman who Forbes magazine has dubbed as the “World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire” for the second year in a row would have a professional chef who’d cook her anything she wants to eat. But at the moment, Kris Jenner got into the kitchen when Kylie said that she wants tacos.

Kylie kept ringing that bell when Kris was preparing tacos. This drove her crazy. Kris, however, got a bit of revenge when the tacos were ready. Generally, a taco can be eaten blindfolded, But Kris here felt the need to feed her baby girl, only to pull it away from her mouth while feeding her. When you smell the taco, open your mouth,” she says, before raising them towards her and pulling them away.

But these are some sweet moments from KUWTK. Because the last few episodes have been filled with violence and heartbreak. Like Kim’s physical fight with Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian saying that she “doesn’t want to date again” after her breakup with Tristan Thompson, with whom she has a daughter named True Thompson.

