Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner's New Neighbours In Hollywood, Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook

It seems Kim Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner have new neighbours in Hollywood. While the sister-duo reside in Hidden Hill, California, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook seem to be the new residents of the block. The couple had recently bought a large house in Hollywood.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's new neighbours

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's new neighbours' house is where the husband and wife are spending their time in quarantine. Kaley Cuoco had earlier told Jimmy Kimmel that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, she is "forced" to stay at her husband's big mansion. Some pictures of the sprawling mansion went viral on Monday. Their house is nestled in an exclusive neighbourhood which is very near to Calabasas, where Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian live.

According to reports, the house is a gated property with security guards patrolling the area. It is reportedly a sprawling $12 million property with horse paths and stables. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's new neighbours moved in around mid-March just when the government ordered a lockdown.

Kaley Cuoco revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel how she and Karl Cook have been married for one and a half year now after dating for four years. However, they used to live separately until now. She reportedly told Kimmel how she was "forced" to move in due to the quarantine but it seems they "like" each other now. Kaley Cuoco also shared with Kimmel her impressive collections of mugs which can also be found on her Instagram.

