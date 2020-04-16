Kylie Jenner Hits Back At Her Body Shamers, Says 'I Birthed A Baby'

Kylie Jenner often gets body-shamed by several users on social media. Jenner is surely one of the most-followed celebrities on Instagram and has a massive fanbase, but also gets a lot of flak online for her appearance. However, the Jenner sister usually does not bother to clap back at all the trollers, but this time around, she decided to speak up for herself after one of her videos from back in the days went viral.

Kylie Jenner responds to criticism regarding her body, said, "I birthed a baby"

Recently, a throwback video of Kylie Jenner at the Sugar Factory opening in Las Vegas starting making rounds on the internet. The video was shot three years ago, before Jenner got pregnant with Travis Scott's baby. The owner of Kylie Cosmetics has undergone a drastic body-transformation ever since she gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, in 2018. Several users pointed out that Kylie was leaner back then and shared some demeaning comments on the same.

In the comment section of the post, one user wrote, "Her body was way better here," while another commented, "Her body was so thin here, Kylie was like 18 here." Furthermore, according to an online portal, a user also called her 'skinny' by commenting, "wow, she's so skinny here." Therefore, Jenner decided to shut all the criticism, and in her defence wrote, "I birthed a baby." However, the comment is no more visible on the post and has been taken down by the user.

For all the unversed, Kylie Jenner's highly-watched show Keeping Up With The Kardashians' new season premiered on E! on March 26, 2020, and has been making headlines ever since then. KUWTK season 18's highlight so far has been the tension between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The show airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

