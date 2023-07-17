Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods Spotted Together 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

A reunion may be on the cards for Kylie Jenner and ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. Jenner broke off all ties with Woods in 2019 due to the scandal involving Tristan Thompson -- Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend. Jenner and Woods were recently spotted together on what appeared to be a friendly dinner date.

3 things you need to know

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were introduced to each other back in 2012 by Jaden Smith.

Jordyn Woods was caught kissing Tristan Thompson, Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend and father to True Thompson.

This was followed by a very public fallout between the Kardashian-Jenners and Jordyn, with whom she had famously shared a close bond.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods step out for dinner

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted out and about in Los Angeles for what appeared to be a girls night out. The two, who were famous for making public appearances together everywhere, stepped out together after a gap of 4 years. Kylie and Jordyn entered a sushi hot spot in LA which was followed by them taking the same car to their next destination.

(Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods had been best friends for almost a decade before a public fall out | Image: @21metgala/Instagram)

Though the two have been spotted together on what appeared to be a mild dinner date, wether Kylie and Jordyn will resume their friendahip is to be seen. Khloe Kardashian had previously stated that Jenner was free to resume her friendship with Woods affirming that her sisters came before anybody else. Kylie however, was firm on her stance saying, "When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

Khloe Kardashian had publicly called out Jordyn Woods

Though Khloe eventually assumed a dignified stance on the entire issue, her initial reaction came out publicly when she accused Jordyn of lying. This was in reference to a sudden public appearance Woods had made on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to discuss the then-fresh scandal. Khloe was allegedly hurt over the fact that Jordyn chose to make a public appearance as opposed to apologise to her privately. Though Kylie and Jordyn may be rekindling their friendship, chances of a reunion with the rest of the Kardashian family seem bleak.