Travis Scott Dating SZA After Split With Kylie Jenner? Buzz On Social Media

Rumours around Travis Scott dating American singer SZA have been swirling for quite some time as fans have speculated them to be romantically involved. Travis had performed with SZA at her Manchester concert recently, following which the dating rumours ignited. The SICKOMODE rapper had earlier dated business mogul Kylie Jenner.

What's cooking?

Kill Bill singer and rapper Travis Scott, who had earlier collaborated in 2017 for their song Love Galore, performed together in London. Following that, the pair again collaborated for a performance during SZA's SOS Tour, which fueled the rumours centering their relationship. It was a surprise performance by Travis.

SZA & Travis Scott tonight in Manchester #SOSTour 🆘



In the video, the duo enthralled the audience with their gig and fans loved their chemistry on stage. For the unversed, it was not their first collaboration. Travis Scott and SZA had collaborated beforehand for the Game of Thrones soundtrack Power Is Power, OK Alright, and many more.

Who's saying what?

Soon after, the video of their performance surfaced and fans began to chime in the comments to speculate whether the duo have been secretly dating. Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed fans could not help but notice that Travis Scott and SZA were getting flirty on stage. Some fans even noticed the rapper with SZA's bodyguard. However, it was later reported that the two musicians have been recording new music together.

Meanwhile

Travis Scott was earlier in a relationship with TV personality and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. Together, they have two kids, a daughter named Stormi Webster and a son named Aire Webster. The couple had an on-again and off-again relationship until they decided to part ways. The Kylie Cosmetic owner is currently rumoured to be dating actor Timothee Chalamet. However, neither of them has confirmed their relationship in public yet.