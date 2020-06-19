Kylie Jenner Looks Vibrant In These Versace Outfits; See Pictures

Kylie Jenner is among the most popular models in the world. The 22-year-old beauty mogul is among the youngest billionaires in the world, according to Forbes 2018. She is also popular for starring in the reality television show Keeping Up with The Kardashians. The young businesswoman also has a daughter named Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott, whom she briefly dated for a period of two years.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram is full of aesthetic posts. Often she posts pictures of herself in different outfits. And as a model, she always serves her best looks. Take a look at Kylie Jenner's Versace outfits below.

In Italy with Travis Scott and Stormi

The 22-year-old stepped out in Italy in September 2019 in what fans commented was one of the most alluring and beautiful dresses that she’s ever worn. She was seen strolling with her then 28-year-old boyfriend Travis Scott and one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. She wearing a vibrant and luxurious two-piece by Versace.

The make-up mogul paired the look with gold, flat sandals, a black, studded handbag, black sunglasses, and gold jewellery. With her long, dark hair worn down, the beauty mogul looked gorgeous and relaxed on her family outing. Jenner opted for a vibrant Versace look, which consisted of a baroque-printed bralette top and pleated skirt, sleek sunglasses, luxurious jewellery, and gold sandals. At just 18 months, Stormi Webster also showed off her style with a Fendi stroller.

Met Gala 2017

Kylie Jenner, during her second year at the Met Gala in New York, wore Versace. Jenner opted for a blush-hued gown for the annual event. Noticeably, Travis Scott, whom she had just started dating, was absent at the event. This was Kylie Jenner's second year at the event. As for the year before that, which is her first time at the Met Gala, Jenner wore a Balmain gown by the label’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. She also clicked an 'annual bathroom selfie'.

Lounging robe

Kylie Jenner always dresses stylishly. But she also likes to keep things comfy. This is while lounging at home alongside her baby daughter, Stormi Webster. On Instagram, the beauty mogul shared an image of herself hugging little Stormi. In the photo, Jenner sported a Versace robe in the Italian label’s signature baroque print. Stormi was in a pink dress. For footwear, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star selected a pair of fluffy Louis Vuitton slippers.

