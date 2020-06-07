When Kylie Jenner Dressed Stormi Up Like Travis Scott; See Photos

Travis Scott's baby mama Kylie Jenner often posts adorable pictures of Stormi. Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018, is known for being cute and dorky. Kylie often dresses up stylishly and the toddler looks cute. Stormi Webster is also Travis' biggest fan, in Kylie's words, and often dresses up like her dad. From dressing up for parties to causal chilling, baby Stormi is already a tiny style icon, thanks to Mama Jenner. She also rocks classic Jordans like her father. Let's take a look at the several photos posted by Kylie Jenner in which Stormi is dressed up like Travis Scott

Stormi Webster's photos On Kylie's Instagram

Travis Scott's influence has surely rubbed off on Stormi. In this photo, Kylie has her dressed up like Travis. She is wearing an adorable dungaree. Lil Stormi also knows how to throw a pose. Lil Stormi looks hip in the denim dungaree and looks like a little princess in her very own G Wagon.

A sun-kissed Stormi looks very cute in this photo. Stormi is showing off her style, she's wearing Nikes and a handbag. The two-year-old girl looks incredibly cute. The beauty mogul makes sure that her little Stormi dresses to impress.

Stormi reminds us of Biebs In The Trap Travis Scott in this one. Travis' style has inspired people all over with his cyber-goth. Kylie always dresses Stormi up in the same fashion that the Highest In The Room rapper dresses. She's often also seen in clothes from his line.

In this photo, Stormi has her hair done like Travis. Her locks make her look goofy and cute. She is also wearing an oversized t-shirt. Baby Stormi looks very much like Travis in this photo.

Stormi is a Travis megafan like all of us. It is no secret that she's a daddy's girl. Kylie Jenner has also accepted that her daughter loves Travis more. The duo is truly father-daughter goals.

A little peanut-looking Stormi is seen in a brown coloured pant that matches her sneakers. From her hairdo to her sneakers, Stormi has the routine of Kylie and the incredible style of Travis. This gives her the best of both worlds.

