Kylie Jenner Net Worth: A Look At Kylie's Expensive Possessions And Her Brand

Kylie Jenner is an American socialite, model, media personality and businesswoman. She has been a part of the E! reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians since 2007. At the age of 14, Kylie and her sister Kendall started their own clothing line called Kendall & Kylie in collaboration with the clothing brand called PacSun. She is also the owner and founder of Kylie Cosmetics. Let us unravel some interesting details about Kylie Jenner’s net worth.

An online portal allegedly revealed some details about Kylie Jenner’s earning. Kylie Jenner featured on the Forbes top 100 highest-paid celebrities list. Her net worth is going to increase even more after selling a majority stake of Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million to Coty Inc. Kylie Jenner’s beauty line Kylie Cosmetics made an estimated $360 million in the year 2018 according to Forbes. The net worth of Kylie Jenner is reportedly estimated to be $1 billion.

What is Kylie Cosmetics and how much does it worth?

Kylie Jenner started Kylie Cosmetics in the year 2015, which is popular for its long-lasting lip kits. On their first sale, the lip kits sold out in a minute, Kylie Jenner has made more than $630 million since the launch of Kylie Cosmetics, reportedly. Reports add that Kylie Jenner also makes around $1.2 million per sponsored post on Instagram

Some of Kylie Jenner’s expensive possessions as per reports:

A Louis Vuitton bag worth $2,589

Kylie Jenner has her own collection of Gucci bags which is estimated to be around $500K

Kylie Jenner also has an impressive car collection, which included $225K Mercedes- Benz G- Wagon

Kylie Jenner bought a 1.4 acre Hidden Hills home in 2016 which is worth $ 12 million

Her latest investment is a $13.45 million Beverly Hills home.

